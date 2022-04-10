LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event that aims to help people find their way out of a dark time was held on University of Louisville's campus on Sunday.
The "Out of Darkness Walk" focuses on suicide prevention and awareness, while raising funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The event also gives the community access to mental health services, remembering those they lost and try to help others feel less alone.
One of the organizers of the event, Kirsten Moore, survived a suicide attempt.
"I struggled a lot in high school and, thankfully, survived," Moore said. "And I'm very passionate about suicide awareness obviously now I'm on the other side of things. I just want people in that space to know they're not alone and there's other people going through that and there is a way out."
Moore said if the annual walk saves just one person, it makes all the work worth it.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
