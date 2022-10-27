LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana park is making changes to become more inclusive for children of all abilities.
Greenway Park in Charlestown is currently filled with aging, 20-year-old playground equipment, but that is changing soon, thanks to a $150,000 grant.
The outdated playground will be transformed into a new inclusive playground with ADA-approved equipment within a matter of months.
COMING SOON to Charlestown: Greenway Park is getting upgraded. The 20-year-old equipment will be replaced with ADA-approved playground equipment for kids of all abilities. Park will open in early/mid 2023. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oG6iN9FvMf— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 27, 2022
"This is monumental for Charlestown," said Mayor Treva Hodges. "It's not only taking direct feedback that we got from our parks masterplan and putting it into action, but it makes Charlestown a more welcoming place for anybody of any ability level."
The Frazier family has advocated for projects like this for years. Andrea Frazier's 12-year-old daughter Morgan often relies on a wheelchair.
"Sometimes just the floor alone, just the mulch, is a barrier for us," said Frazier.
With this project, the mulch will be replaced with rubber surfacing. Renderings show the playground will be designed for children of all abilities. There will also be an ADA transfer station that moves wheelchairs and walkers to an elevated platform among other upgrades. Fencing will also be added.
The playground also will have inclusive swing sets, an inclusive Revolution Spinner and other upgrades like climb and crawl structures, sensory panels and rubber safety surfacing.
"I think this really is pretty simple," Frazier said. "It's taking away barriers so we can all come together. Not just kids like Morgan but typical kids as well."
The park's location, near the Charlestown Housing Authority and other neighborhoods, is expected to bring numerous families to the newly renovated playground.
This is all being made possible thanks to a grant.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana selected the City of Charlestown as this year's recipient of its Quality of Place - Pathways to Progress grant, awarding $150,000 to support these playground renovations.
Mayor Hodges said without the grant, this project would not be able to happen right now.
"This came directly from community feedback. We have a tendency to listen here in Charlestown to what our community wants, needs, expects. Then we, wherever possible, turn that into reality," said Hodges.
Frazier said this will be something positive in the city for years to come.
"My goal has always been to leave this community, not only better for me and Morgan, but future generations," Frazier said.
The new playground will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.
