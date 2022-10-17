LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week.
The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center
It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment.
More than 22,000 are expected to attend, but the event is not open to the public and pre-registration is required.
Tourism officials say the event will have an economic impact of nearly $18 million over the next four days.
Online registration is closed, but it's available on-site in the North Wing Lobby. For more information, click here.
