LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mind behind a popular Paristown eatery is flipping the script and adding pizza to his culinary resume.
Brandon Detenber, owner of the popular Bunz Burgerz in The Village Market Food Hall, has opened Banditz Pizza, joining Sarap, a Filipino restaurant, Ramble Chicken and Jeff's Donuts in the same shopping center.
“We are excited about Banditz Pizza joining the mix,” Wes Johnson, President of the Paristown Food and Beverage Group, said. “Brandon’s outrageously good pizza is a great addition to The Village Market’s offerings. Plus, this transition was particularly smooth as we have the same great group of operators working together to serve our guests.”
Customers of Bunz Burgerz will recognize a familiar face at Banditz as "Rob from Bunz" will spearhead managing the day-to-day at Banditz.
"Our crust is a crossover of a flatbread and Neapolitan pizza that is different from what other pizza places in Louisville are offering," Rob from Bunz said in a news release.
In addition, Banditz Pizza offers personal or shareable-sized pizzas as well as specialty pizzas like The White Chicken Pizza featuring a seasoned Alfredo sauce with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion and basil chiffonade.
Banditz Pizza, Ramble, Bunz Burgerz and Sarap in The Village Market Food Hall and Bar, located at 712 Brent Street, is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jeff's Donuts is open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
