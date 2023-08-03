LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana strip club pleads guilty for not paying his taxes.
Donald Scott owns the Rustic Frog Nightclub in New Albany. He was arrested in March 2023 by Indiana State Police after a nearly yearlong investigation on 10 felony charges for corrupt business practices, money laundering, theft and failure to pay taxes.
ISP said they found Scott didn't pay $132,542 in state sales taxes between 2020 and 2022.
He was held at the Floyd County Jail until he was released the next day after posting a $30,000 full-cash bond.
In Floyd Superior Court Thursday afternoon, Scott pleaded guilty to one felony charge of failure to remit. A judge sentenced him to time served and one year of probation.
