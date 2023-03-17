LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of an adult nightclub in southern Indiana was in court Friday for allegedly not paying taxes.
Donald Scott, 52, owns The Rustic Frog. He is facing 10 felony charges including corrupt business practices, money laundering, theft and failure to pay taxes.
Scott was arrested by Indiana State Police on Thursday after a nearly yearlong investigation.
ISP said it started an investigation of Red Ink. Inc., which operates The Rustic Frog nightclub, a bar and adult business on Old River Road. ISP said it found that Scott didn't pay $132,542 in state sales taxes between 2020 and 2022.
Scott was released from the Floyd County Jail after posting his $30,000 full-cash bond.
