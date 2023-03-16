LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany business owner is in jail, accused of not paying taxes.
Donald Scott, 52, was arrested by Indiana State Police on Thursday after a nearly yearlong investigation.
ISP said they started an investigation of Red Ink. Inc., which operates The Rustic Frog nightclub, a bar and adult business on Old River Road. ISP said they found Scott didn't pay $132,542 in state sales taxes between 2020 and 2022.
Scott is facing 10 felony charges for corrupt business practices, money laundering, theft and failure to pay taxes.
He's being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
