LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Older adults who prefer to stay at home instead of going into a nursing home now have a new option in Louisville.
State and city leaders on Friday cut the ribbon for the new Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Louisville.
Starting July 1, the federal-state program will start serving eligible people over the age of 55 in Jefferson County, as it does in more than 300 locations nationwide.
In Louisville, it will operate in the lower level of Friendship House on South Fourth Street in Old Louisville
"To keep older adults safe, healthy, and living independently in their homes through a comprehensive system of care providers," said Mary Lynn Spalding, with Christian Care Communities. "The PACE program, supported by a wonderful team, will do just that. And guess what? That's what God's most senior children want for their health care system."
PACE brings doctors, nurses, social workers and therapists to a central location to assist patients with a personalized health care plan.
PACE currently operates in 32 states.
For more information about the program, click here.
