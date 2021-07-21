LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane restrictions are coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge this week.
Crews will begin prep work for a massive paint job.
Workers will set up rigging and painting platforms this week and that will shut down at least one lane each way during the day.
Two lanes could be closed at night.
A canopy will be put above the upper deck to prevent debris and paint from falling onto traffic below.
This is part of a multi-million-dollar, three-year rehabilitation project on the bridge.
