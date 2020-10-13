LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have stopped listening to one another, which is why they're struggling to have civil conversations, panelists said Tuesday night.
The virtual discussion, called "Let's talk. Bridging the Divide: Why can't we talk anymore?" included Kentucky lawmakers and education leaders including state Sens. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, and Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville; and state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville.
Panelists agreed that this is the most polarizing time they have experienced. One big problem, they said, is that we've stopped listening to one another.
"And sometimes we want to say you have to be one or the other ... when really both answers are correct," said Chandra Irvin, with the Spalding University Center for Peace and Spiritual Renewal. "We just need to figure out how to recognize this as a polarity where there are two rights and potentially two wrongs. And we need to bring those two together."
The panel also blamed social media, where they say there is lack of common humanity.
