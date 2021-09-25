LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parkland celebrated an upcoming project that will turn asphalt into green space.
"I am so excited about the opening of the Parkland Plaza. This idea that you can take nothing and make something and turn it into a cultural hub is what it's all about," said District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Green.
Green, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and many leaders of the Parkland neighborhood were present for a groundbreaking celebration of the future Parkland Plaza space.
"So this project will be a center piece for the effort that we're doing to revitalize," said Fischer.
The Plaza project will transform an asphalt lot that sits next to the Parkland Community Garden into a green space with a natural playground and community venue.
The $187,000 project will also include a community stage and seating.
The design of the plaza is based on community input.
"We are creating together a green oasis of community gathering that the Parkland neighborhood has deserved for a long time," said Jessica Brown with the Center for Neighborhoods.
Construction is expected to start in October.
