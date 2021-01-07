LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of South Watterson Trail over Fern Creek is now closed.
It's expected to stay closed to traffic for about two months while crews work to replace the bridge. The project was scheduled to begin in the Fall but was postponed because of contractor delays.
The bridge replacement is expected to cost more than $670,000. It's part of the state's program to make bridges around Kentucky safer.
Drivers can detour the area by using South Hurstbourne Parkway and Bardstown Road.
