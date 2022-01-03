LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Stilz Avenue will be closed for several months starting Jan. 3.
Louisville Water Company officials said the road would be closed between Grinstead Drive and Frankfort Avenue, and traffic will be rerouted from Lexington Road to Cannons Lane.
The work is expected to be finished in April.
It's part of the year-long Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project that has crews replacing critical water mains near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. Some of the mains being replaced are more than 140 years old.
The $13.2 million investment includes work on Frankfort, Stilz, and Reservoir Avenues.
Related Stories:
- Part of Frankfort Avenue to close next week as Louisville Water crews replace ancient pipes
- Small businesses struggling on Frankfort Avenue amid construction projects
- KYTC makes change to I-64 detour after troubled first weekend
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.