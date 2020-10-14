LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville was recently hit by thieves. The local nonprofit was dealt another blow during an already tough year when parts were stolen out of the organization's transport vans.
"The stress is definitely building, and this just wasn't what we needed to hear this weekend," Executive Director Julie Torzewski said.
Torzewski told WDRB News that staff noticed the parts were missing when the vans wouldn't start.
"All three vans the catalytic converters were sawed off underneath. They even left hack saws underneath one of the vans," she said.
A headlight is also missing from one of the vehicles. The vans are used to transport the organization's members to important services and for field trips to grocery stores and restaurants.
"It's definitely a gut punch I feel like," Torzewski said. "And I try to look on the compassionate side and say I know we're all struggling and everyone needs to find money, but hopefully people can find better ways than stealing from a nonprofit."
Insurance will likely cover the costs to repair the vans, but Torzewski said the deductibles will add up, and the organization didn't budget for that this year.
"It's obviously going to cost us thousands of dollars to get them repaired," she said.
Once the vans are repaired, Down Syndrome of Louisville hopes someone can step up to provide a safe place to store them. Torzewski hopes for a gated area or locked garage, which she said would feel a lot safer than an open parking lot and bring some piece of mind.
"Just knowing that they're safe and that they'll be there when our members need them will be a huge help to us," she said.
If you think you can help or would like to learn more about Down Syndrome of Louisville, click here.
