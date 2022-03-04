mint julep.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses and the Kentucky Derby Festival want to find the best mint julep maker, so they're calling on the experts to go head-to-head.

Or rather, glass-to-glass.

Four Roses is inviting past winners of the Rose Julep Cocktail Competition to compete against each other. The following mixologists have been selected to participate in this year’s competition:

  • Bill Whitlow, Rich's Proper Food & Drink, Cincinnati
  • Colleen McCarthy, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville
  • Giacomo Ciminello, Woodburn Brewing, Cincinnati
  • Isaac Fox, La Chasse, Louisville
  • Jason Stark, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville
  • Mark Corley, The Silver Dollar, Louisville
  • Natalie White, Belle's Cocktail House, Lexington
  • Oliver Winn, Belle’s Cocktail House, Lexington

The public is invited to judge the eight entries from regional bartenders.

The competition will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 16 at the Mellwood Arts Center.

Tickets to Festival Unveiled and the cocktail competition cost $45.

