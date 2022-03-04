LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses and the Kentucky Derby Festival want to find the best mint julep maker, so they're calling on the experts to go head-to-head.
Or rather, glass-to-glass.
Four Roses is inviting past winners of the Rose Julep Cocktail Competition to compete against each other. The following mixologists have been selected to participate in this year’s competition:
- Bill Whitlow, Rich's Proper Food & Drink, Cincinnati
- Colleen McCarthy, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville
- Giacomo Ciminello, Woodburn Brewing, Cincinnati
- Isaac Fox, La Chasse, Louisville
- Jason Stark, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville
- Mark Corley, The Silver Dollar, Louisville
- Natalie White, Belle's Cocktail House, Lexington
- Oliver Winn, Belle’s Cocktail House, Lexington
The public is invited to judge the eight entries from regional bartenders.
The competition will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 16 at the Mellwood Arts Center.
Tickets to Festival Unveiled and the cocktail competition cost $45.
