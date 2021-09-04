LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus promoting peace stopped on Saturday at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.
Kwabi Amoah-Forson, the founder of The Peace Bus Humanitarian Aid Organization, shared his message of the importance of peace and how it can be achieve.
Amoah-Forson started his cross-country in August, traveling from Washington state to Washington D.C.
During his journey, he is delivering hundreds of books to kids about love, compassion and peace.
He says to have an impact, starts with discussion.
"By delivering these books to our youth, my hope is to plant seeds of peace so that when our children grow older they can have a heart to help each other and a means to coming together," Amoah-Forson said.
Once in the nation's capitol, Amoah-Forson hopes to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss his journey and impact.
In a news release, the Ali Center says Amoah-Forson's focus on peace and understanding directly ties into the center's mission and Muhammad Ali's principle of giving.
