LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A couple dozen people gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday evening to show their support for the people of Ukraine.
"It's very motivational for me to see that there are people in the United States and in other countries who are really on our side," Slava Gomonuk, who was born in Ukraine, said.
The group gathered at the base of Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park to show solidarity for the country. Many of them held blue and gold flags, Ukraine's colors.
The Big Four Bridge itself was lit in those same colors. Some of those in attendance were born in Ukraine or still have friends and family there.
Gatherings and rallies to show support for Ukraine have been happening in cities around the world.
