LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A solar farm company looking to build in Hardin County is denied a conditional use permit.
The Planning Commission of Hardin County met Tuesday night to discuss a map amendment and conditional use permit for Hardin Solar LLC.
Nearly 200 people attended the meeting, many of them part of the Hardin County Citizens for Responsible Solar — a group organized in opposition of industrial solar farms.
Trina Martin is a member of the grassroots group and said they are steps closer to keeping massive solar farms out of Cecilia.
"These solar companies will not be around for the life of the project because they buy and sell," Martin said. "And it's already happened with this company, and it happened even before they can even get through the hearings."
The project is separate from ibV Energy Partners' Rhudes Creek Solar Project.
The Board of Adjustment hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6, but was pushed back to March 3 because of inclement weather.
