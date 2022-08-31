LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's revenue has hit a mark that will lower personal income taxes.
WDRB News reported about the plan to lower the tax rate earlier this year. We now know that starting Jan. 1, 2023, the tax rate will go from 5% to 4.5%.
Lawmakers passed House Bill 8 back in March, a tax reform measure aimed at eventually reducing the personal income tax to zero.
