LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pest company is looking for homeowners who will let it release 100 cockroaches into their homes and get paid $2,000 in return.
The Pest Informer is looking for five to seven homeowners for a study to test a "specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective" their new treatment is.
Representatives said they just need permission to film and test out the treatment.
Participants must be 21 years old, own their home or have written approval from the homeowner. It's only open to homes in the U.S.
The Pest Informer said all treatments tested will be family and pet safe. If the cockroaches haven't been eliminated by the end of the study, the company said additional treatment options will be used at no cost.
The study takes about 30 days. Homeowners are forbidden from using other pest control techniques during the process.
