LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party.
PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage.
There was birthday-themed drinks and "pupcakes" for dogs, along with food trucks and live music.
The dog bar raises money for Louisville-area animal nonprofits as part of the celebration. This year, PG&J's said the donations totaled to $15,091, with each organization receiving $3,018.
Due to overcrowding at Louisville Metro Animal Services, PG&Js is offering the memberships through Feb. 1 for those who adopt a dog from LMAS.
PB&J Dog Bar is also offering free admission to someone fostering a pup from LMAS. They are promoting long-term shelter dogs waiting for a home, helping with meet-and-greets for potential owners, and holding events to promote adoption.
Humans get in for free at the dog bar, and patrons don't have to own a dog to visit the bar. However, there are fees for dogs. There are membership passes for one day, month or year at a time.
