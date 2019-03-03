LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) – A new restaurant in Shelby Park is serving up hot dogs with a side of creativity.
"I like just being creative and trying new things,” Ryan Cohee said.
Cohee, a Michigan native, owns Red Top Hot Dogs on Logan Street. He started slinging hot dogs to fill a void of sorts.
"When I moved to Louisville I realized that there are no good hot dogs in this town,” he said. “So when I started the food truck I knew that hot dogs is what I wanted to do."
About six years later, he opened his very own shop known for its crazy conies and downright fancy franks. It opened in July of 2018.
"A lot of them are inspired different from styles from all over the country,” Cohee said . “We have Hawaiian, we a version of the Seattle dog, we have a version of the Detroit dog, things like that."
If hot dogs aren't your thing, Cohee has thought up several other creative creations like charcuterie served on a giant soft pretzel or his fried sauerkraut balls.
His creativity has inspired a new venture inside the restaurant: Ping-Pong.
"I love Ping-Pong and I've been to other places where they have Ping-Pong halls and I thought it was just a great idea,” Cohee said.
Potder's Ping-Pong Emporium is Cohee's newest passion project. The name comes from spelling Red Top backwards. The professional Ping-Pong hall opened Friday and features several tables and all the necessary equipment.
"I didn't realize it until I did it, but there's a lot of people who are like so happy that there's a place that they can go and play Ping-Pong,” he said.
Even though hot dogs and Ping-Pong is a quirky combination, Cohee is confident combining what he loves is a recipe for success.
"If you don't love what you do, it's not going to come out right and I love what I do,” He said.
