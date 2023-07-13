LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A planned wellness center for Louisville Metro Police is expected to open within the next few months.
The facility will be more than just a workout facility. It will also be a place for officers and staff to get mental health support.
The Metro Police Foundation paid $1.5 million to purchase a building from the University of Louisville on Presidents Boulevard near Eastern Parkway earlier this year, and LMPD will lease the building from the Foundation.
The wellness center is part of an effort by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to invest in Louisville Metro Police.
When the plan was announced in March, LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said in a written statement, "This new Wellness Center, planned with the specific needs of officers in mind, is a win-win for Louisville. Planned with the demands placed on these officers in mind, it will help assist officers to be their healthiest both in body and spirt. And healthier officers can only help create healthier neighborhoods."
LMPD's Wellness Unit will include a full-time psychologist, two full-time mental health counselors, and a chaplain.
LMPD told WDRB this week that some construction still needs to be completed, and it's waiting on additional equipment.
"LMPD is excited for the completion of the Wellness Center and look forward to our official opening and having it fully available to LMPD employees so that (they) can receive the physical and mental health support assistance that is crucial in making sure we continue to serve the people of Louisville daily. We are grateful for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Impetus for a Better Louisville for helping us make this facility a reality," said LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, in a statement.
A grand opening is planned for late September to mid-October.
