LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville.
Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood.
For now, the design is a horseshoe shape with 25 rooms and a pool in the middle. Holland said he wants to contribute to west Louisville in a positive way and that the hotel would give residents an amenity they've been lacking.
"It is crazy that where we are in west Louisville — which on its own is the fourth-biggest city in the state of Kentucky — and there's not one hotel," Holland said. "It's kind of unfathomable. So for all the folks in the neighborhood, when they have guests, they have to put them downtown or out by the airport."
It's still unclear when construction could begin. Holland said they've received the required permits but are still working on fundraising for the project.
