LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Play cards with some of Kentucky's most celebrated people.
Kentucky to the World (KTW) released its first deck of illustrated playing cards Friday featuring 52 illustrated portraits of influential individuals with connections to the state.
The Louisville-based nonprofit created the limited edition deck as part of an ongoing series.
"We are excited to take the artistic renderings of these exceptional individuals and create a deck of playing cards," Shelly Zegart, president and CEO of KTW, said in a news release. "Not only can they be used to play games, but also to educate students and enthusiasts about the artists, writers, thinkers and game changers that are elevating the narrative of Kentucky throughout the world."
Some notable names in the 52-card deck include broadcaster Diane Sawyer, sculptor Ed Hamilton, professional basketball players Rajon Rondo and Angel McCoughtry, singer Bryson Tiller and Nobel Prize winner Phil Sharp.
