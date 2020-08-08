LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown, Indiana, will move to eLearning next week after the school reported an additional positive case of COVID-19, according to Greater Clark County Schools.
GCCS said in an email that the case is unrelated to the one reported Monday that put an entire kindergarten class in quarantine for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The school will now move to eLearning days for the upcoming week, Aug. 10 through Aug. 14, because of "the number of staff quarantined at this time."
During that week, students will learn from home with communication from their teachers. More information regarding learning packets and expectations will be sent Sunday evening, Pleasant Ridge Principal Sara Porter said in an email to parents on Saturday.
The school district says it is working with Dr. Eric Yazel and the Clark County Health Department to ensure schools are following proper protocols. Parents of students considered close contacts of the person who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted, the district said. Those students were asked to quarantine for 14 days. It is unclear if the person who most recently tested positive for the virus is a student or a staff member.
The school will be deep cleaned and sanitized before students return on Monday, Aug. 17, district officials said.
Porter said parents can purchase five-day meal packs for students. Orders can be placed through Aramark Food Services by clicking here.
