LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022-23 Broadway in Louisville season was announced Wednesday morning.
The season consists of six shows including "Annie" which is returning to Louisville for the first time in 17 years.
"Fiddler on the Roof" opens the Broadway season in October and is followed by "Pretty Woman: The Musical." After "Annie" begins the shows in 2023, there will be three premieres.
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" opens in April and then is followed by "Hadestown" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."
“We are beyond thrilled that Broadway is back!” Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, said in a news release. “We were able to bring back two long-awaited returns and four Louisville premieres this season, all of which provide a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences and themes. This programming also creates an opportunity to expose more youth and underprivileged students to the arts in 2022-2023 and we take that responsibility to heart.”
Season tickets are now available and there are two ways to purchase. Tickets are available online or by calling the Broadway Across America hotline at 502-561-1003. The hours for the hotline are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prices for season ticket packages range from $260-$840, depending on seat location.
2022-23 season shows
- "Fiddler on the Roof" (Oct. 18-23, 2022)
- "Pretty Woman: The Musical" (Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022)
- "Annie" (Feb. 14-19, 2023)
- "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" (April 11-16, 2023)
- "Hadestown" (May 16-21, 2023)
- "Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird" (June 20-25, 2023)
