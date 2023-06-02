JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The days of keeping quiet at the library are gone.
The Jeffersonville Library, located at 211 East Court Avenue, held a ribbon cutting this week for its new pocket park. The city said this inclusive play area is the world's first to be on a library campus.
The play area will be open during regular library hours every day. Some of the area's features include a story walk, where children can read a story as they go for a walk, free Wi-Fi and wheelchair accessibility, according to the library's website.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation is giving patrons the opportunity to buy a pocket park paver to leave a lasting legacy, and there are only 360 pavers available. To purchase a paver, click here.
