LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash on U.S. 42 in Prospect Friday night killed one man and left another with "life-threatening" injures.
A driver lost control of his vehicle "for some unknown reason" near the intersection of U.S. 42 and Rose Island Road at about 10 p.m., police said. The vehicle left the right side of the road, struck a concrete mailbox, spun and hit a fence.
The male driver, whose name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male passenger was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
As of 11:15 p.m. Friday, officials expected both lanes of the highway to be shut down for about two to three hours while LMPD's Traffic Unit investigates.
