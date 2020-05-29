LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 2-year-old boy was severely burned after a Campbellsville, Kentucky, intentionally held him down in a bathtub filled with hot water.
According to an arrest report, an officer with the Campbellsville Police Department was sent to the Taylor Regional Hospital on Thursday after the hospital said they had a 2-year-old there with burns to his body.
Police say the child was burned so badly that his skin appeared to be falling off.
According to the arrest report, police confronted 21-year-old Tahj Martin about the case. Police say Martin told them he turned on the hot water in the bathtub and got it as hot as he could before holding the boy down under the water in order to burn him.
Martin was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.