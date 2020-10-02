LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say three men were arrested Thursday night after leading law enforcement on a 33-mile chase that left one man seriously injured.
According to Kentucky State Police, the chase began just before 6:45 p.m. when a Kentucky State Police trooper saw a black Chrysler speeding southbound on I-65, at the 97 mile marker, near Elizabethtown. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Memphis, Tennessee.
When the trooper tried to stop the stolen vehicle, police say the driver, 24-year-old Rickie Nelson, led police on a chase that continued for 33 miles. According to an arrest report, Nelson "began to drive in a reckless manner, passing vehicles in the emergency lanes and running other motorists off of the roadway."
Police say Nelson eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an SUV, near Munfordville, Kentucky. The driver of that SUV suffered serious injuries and was flown via helicopter to an area hospital.
The Chrysler also hit a semi truck and flipped several times before stopping in the grassy median, according to police.
At that point, police say Nelson and two passengers -- 22-year-old Martavious Williams and 24-year-old Kevin Wynn -- got out of the Chrysler and tried to run away. The three men were eventually apprehended.
Police say Nelson appeared to be intoxicated, and inside the car, they found a key fob programmer commonly used in car thefts.
All three of the men were arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police on foot, receipt of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.
Nelson was also charged with first-degree assault, speeding DUI and operating on a suspended license, among other things.
All three of the men are being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.