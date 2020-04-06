LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested four people as part of an investigation into a kidnapping and robbery.
Deputies say Damian Darnell, Randell Phelps, Rebecca Bradley and Denise VanMeter all helped kidnap a man in Jefferson County. Authorities say they took the victim to an ATM and tried to make him withdraw cash.
That didn't work, so they drove him to his Shelby County home.
Police say they then held him at gunpoint and looked for a safe while stealing other items from his garage.
The suspects took off with the victim again before police pulled them over.
All four are charged with robbery. Darnell and Phelps also face kidnapping charges.
