LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man wanted in connection with the death of a former lawmaker's daughter last week is now in custody.
Police arrested 23-year-old Shannon Gilday around 4:30 a.m. Monday after he was found by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, he was found walking along Barnes Mill Road by a deputy, and was taken into custody without incident.
Gilday is accused of forcing his way inside the Richmond home of former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Feb. 22, armed with a rifle. Police said he fatally shot Jordan Morgan while she was in bed and confronted the homeowner, exchanging gunfire.
He's now charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief assault and two counts of attempted murder.
Based on their initial investigation, police do not believe there was a connection between Morgan and Gilday prior to the incident. Sgt. Robert Purdy said they currently believe she was not the target.
After the initial shooting, police say Gilday confronted Jordan Morgan's father, and the two exchanged gunfire. Wesley Morgan was injured when he shot at Gilday.
Wesley Morgan was treated at the hospital and released.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
Katie Gilday, the mother of the suspect, released a statement about her son late last week:
"First I want to state that I am greatly saddened for the Morgan family, friends and loved ones for the pain and suffering it is believed by the police that my son has caused them and especially for the loss of their daughter Jordan. It is a terrible tragedy.
My son Shannon Gilday, who I love so dearly, has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail.
I plead to Shannon to turn himself in so that he can get the help he so desperately needs.
Meanwhile, I thank my family and friends for their love and support and ask for our privacy as we navigate through this unthinkable tragedy."
