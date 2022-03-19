Samuel Bradford mugshot

Samuel Bradford was arrested 3/18/22, accused of shooting his wife in the head and killing her. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Louisville man after they said he shot his wife in the head, killing her near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive around 10 p.m. on Friday. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that's where police found a woman dead inside with at least one gunshot wound.

According to an arrest report, a 911 caller said he heard two gunshots and that his house was struck by gunfire.

Then, another 911 caller said her residence was struck with three bullet holes in a back room and that she heard a neighbor's motorcycle start and take off after hearing the gunshots.

Police say 10 minutes after the initial calls, officers responded to a Taco Bell on multiple reports of a male attacking employees and that the male arrived on a motorcycle.

Samuel Bradford, 51, was then detained by officers and detectives discovered two prescription bottles on him that belonged to the victim.

Bradford is being charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment-First Degree.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.