LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Louisville man after they said he shot his wife in the head, killing her near Pleasure Ridge Park.
Police initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive around 10 p.m. on Friday. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that's where police found a woman dead inside with at least one gunshot wound.
According to an arrest report, a 911 caller said he heard two gunshots and that his house was struck by gunfire.
Then, another 911 caller said her residence was struck with three bullet holes in a back room and that she heard a neighbor's motorcycle start and take off after hearing the gunshots.
Police say 10 minutes after the initial calls, officers responded to a Taco Bell on multiple reports of a male attacking employees and that the male arrived on a motorcycle.
Samuel Bradford, 51, was then detained by officers and detectives discovered two prescription bottles on him that belonged to the victim.
Bradford is being charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment-First Degree.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
