LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found dead inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound near Pleasure Ridge Park, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive around 10 p.m. Police found a woman dead inside a home with at least one gunshot wound.
Smiley said LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
There have been no arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
