LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing a church in Kentucky, according to the Powell County Sheriff's Office.
LEX-18 reported that the South Fork Church of God was vandalized last week.
On Friday, 20-year-old Dakota Baker was arrested as a suspect in the case.
He was sent to the Powell County Detention Center on several charges, including burglary in the 3rd degree.
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
The Sheriff's Office said four other kids were involved, but their information has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed.
