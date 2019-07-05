LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-hour standoff in Louisville ended with a shooting suspect in police custody.
Louisville Metro Police, including SWAT officers and members of the bomb squad, responded to reports of a shooting at Cardinal Mobile Home Park, in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, just after 6 p.m. Friday. A department spokesman said the alleged shooter barricaded himself inside of a trailer and refused to come out.
Police were in communication with the suspect during the standoff but eventually used tear gas to get the man out of the trailer.
Right now: LMPD bomb squad and SWAT at Cardinal Mobile Home Park on St. Andrews Church Rd. after shooting. One taken to hospital and is expected to survive. Alleged shooter is barricaded in a trailer. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6j39lkST2W— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 5, 2019
The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. A department spokesman said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim and the suspect.
Neither man has been identified.
