LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a south Louisville apartment in May.
According to court documents, Christopher Johnson Jr., 25, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday. He's charged with murder.
Police say the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. on May 26, in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way. That's near the intersection of New Cut Road and the Outer Loop.
Police say they were sent to the scene and found 24-year-old Robert Williams in the courtyard of the Overlook Terrace apartments. He was alive, but was suffering from a bullet wound to his chest. Williams was rushed to University Hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead when he got there.
During the course of their investigation, police say they identified Johnson as a suspect.
Police say Johnson was later confronted and admitted to being involved with the murder, along with an accomplice.
That accomplice, Joseph Keeylen, 25, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with complicity to murder and first degree robbery.
Johnson allegedly told investigators the shooting took place during a drug transaction.
Both Johnson and Keeylen are currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
