LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor, was unhurt after someone shot at him in his office at the Butchertown Market Monday morning, police said.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said a round hit Greenberg's clothes but did not strike his body. A suspect was taken into custody outside the building, she said.
A motivation for the shooting isn't known, Shields said.
"We have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone," she told reporters.
Shields said the FBI and other federal partners have been notified.
Police were called to the popular Butchertown Market after a report of shots fired on Monday morning. Greenberg's campaign has an office on the fourth floor of that building.
Greenberg posted on Twitter before noon: "My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support."
Greenberg is a Democratic candidate for Louisville Mayor. He is an attorney and developer.
There wasa heavy police presence at the business on Story Avenue, which is directly across the street from the J.B. Switft company.
Police reopened Story Avenue exit just before noon.
This story will be updated.
