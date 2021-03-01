LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a car break-in in Shelby County led to gunshots and a police chase.
Desmond Carney and Marcus Williams were arrested early Thursday morning.
According to court documents, the pair, along with two juvenile accomplices, were breaking into cars in Shelbyville when they were confronted by a homeowner.
Someone fired a shot and it hit the home next door, where three people were inside.
According to court documents, the suspects then took off, leading police on a high-speed chase. It ended when the car crashed through a fence into a backyard in Jefferson County.
Officers said the car was stolen from Elizabethtown, and the suspects admitted several guns found were stolen from vehicles earlier that day.
Nine vehicles had been broken into, according to police.
Carney and Williams are charged with attempted murder, three counts of complicity to wanton endangerment, nine counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of contents from a vehicle, receipt of stolen property, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, among other things.
