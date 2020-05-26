LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One child was shot and another was injured during a shooting that ended in an accident, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, LMPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Regal Road on the report of a shooting. Once on scene, police say they found a vehicle that had struck a telephone phone with two juveniles "that both appear to be under the age of 12," inside, according to a news release.
One of the children sustained a gunshot wound, which police believe is non life threatening, while the other child was injured from broken glass. Both children were transported to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.
LMPD's major crimes unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
