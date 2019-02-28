LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The use of deadly force is always an officer's last resort.
This week, the LMPD Foundation installed two mobile use of force simulators to help train officers and educate the public.
Police officers can spend an entire career and never use deadly force, but the simulators help prepare them for what could happen in the line of duty.
"I need you to put the knife down for me," shouted LMPD Officer Rich Wilson. He is an 18 year veteran of the Metro Police Department. But this week, he is on patrol in a virtual world, created to train officers on the use deadly force.
And as I learned, it can happen in a split second.
"You'll see the passenger draw the weapon, and these are where your shots were hitting," explained Officer Jason Witt, with LMPD's Training Academy.
In the scenario, the front seat passenger pulls a gun, but I clearly missed the target. Officer Witt said, "Your first shot, right, went through the back passenger door, so who was my threat here."
He said, the use of deadly force is rare, but explained why the training is crucial. "We still want to put an officer in a situation where they see this so that the first time that they see it isn't on the street and hopefully that can react accordingly," said Witt.
The simulator produces more than 700 scenarios.
"It (the simulator weapon) functions just like it, the magazine, instead of bullets, has CO2 gas in it," said Ray Minor with TI Training. "And it recoils just like a live Glock."
The Metro Police Foundation purchased two mobile simulators to help train officers and educate the public.
"This will enable officers themselves to go out and put the public through scenarios so that they can get an understanding of that split second decision that officers have to make," said Tracie Texas Shugart, executive director of Metro Police Foundation.
The use of force simulators also give officers multiple options, like they have in real life.
"To include their fire arm, but also to include less lethal options such as their OC, their taser, their baton," said Officer Witt.
