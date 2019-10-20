LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday as 15-year-old Christopher Fields.
Police responded to the shooting at 514 W. Kingston Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Fields was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Louisville Metro Police is still searching for suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
