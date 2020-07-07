LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 19-year-old killed in a four vehicle crash in Elizabethtown Monday afternoon has been identified as Kaleb Fogle.
Police responded to the scene on South Mulberry St. around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police say Fogle was driving west on U.S. 62 near Magnet Drive in a car when he crossed into the opposite lane “for unknown reasons” and crashed into a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle that were driving east. The crash caused the pickup truck to flip and hit another pickup truck heading eastbound.
Fogle was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital, where he died. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured.
