LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Kokomo, Indiana, announced an investigation into a bizarre homicide and kidnapping case Tuesday morning.
According to a report by Fox 59, the investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, when officers were sent to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue in Kokomo after someone reported that shots had been fired. When officers arrived, they found the body of 25-year-old Lashay R. Young-Beard in the back yard. Young-Beard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside the home, police say they found a 24-year-old man in the bathtub of the home. Police say he had duct tape on his mouth and his wrists and ankles were bound. That man allegedly told police that he had been held against his will in the home for 11 days by people known to both him and Young-Beard. Police say he told them he'd been beaten and burned with hot water at the home over a period of several days.
That man's condition had stabilized as of Monday morning, according to police.
Anyone with any information or video surveillance in the general area of the crime scene is asked to contact Capt. Michael Banush (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.
Police say tipsters could qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.
