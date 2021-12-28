LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing 14-year-old boy from Shively has been found safe in Austin, Texas.
Shively Police sent a news release early Tuesday confirming that Kerry Brooks was found "late last night" at approximately midnight by officers with the Austin Police Department. The release states that investigators are trying to determine how Brooks got to Austin, and who may have helped him get there.
"We know that there is a lot of interest in this case and what may have occurred with Kerry while he was missing," Shively Police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Allen said in the release.
"It is likely criminal charges will be sought in this case."
Brooks' family has been looking for him since Dec. 19. He has autism, and has never missed Christmas with his family. They last saw the teen at his home near Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane in Shively. He has autism and requires medication.
One of the groups looking for Brooks posted on Facebook overnight saying the teen has been found:
