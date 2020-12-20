LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Shively on Saturday.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were notified of the remains found in the 1500 block of Crums Lane, not from the Watterson Expressway and Manslick Road, on Saturday, according to a spokesman with LMPD.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is now working with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Medical Examiner's Officer to "determine the identity and cause of death."
Officials are unsure how long the remains were there. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner's Office at 502-574-6762.
