SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Saturday morning.
Police say officers responded to the 2400 block of Garrs Lane around 2:15 a.m.Police say officers responded to the 2400 block of Garrs Lane around 2:15 a.m.
According to authorities, a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found shot in the abdomen in the 2400 block of Garrs Lane.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say it's possible the victim's body may have been moved to the area where he was found.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.