LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a spokeswoman said a male juvenile "perhaps in his mid to late teens" was shot and killed in west Louisville.
Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Broadway around 3:33 p.m. Saturday on the report of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
At the scene, officers found a male juvenile who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said.
Police believe that the shooting occurred at a different location and are still trying to determine where the incident began.
LMPD's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. Smiley asked anyone with information pertaining to the shooting call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
