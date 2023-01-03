MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A United States Postal Service mail carrier was held at gunpoint and robbed in Middletown last week, according to a police report.
The Middletown Police Department's report of the incident said it took place around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. It happened near the mail box office at the Meridian on Shelbyville Apartments on Observation Circle.
The postal worker told police he noticed a black Dodge Charger park near the mail box building. He said while putting mail away, a male pointed a gun at him.
The suspect told the carrier to hand over his keys, phone and wallet, the police report continues. The mail carrier said he also asked for his address.
"Out of fear for his life, he gave the suspect the keys to the mail carrier vehicle, an arrow key for the mail boxes, and his personal cell phone," the report said.
The suspect then zip tied the mail carrier's hands together, told him to not call the police because he knows where he lives and drove off, according to the police report.
"These people are here trying to deliver all the necessary mail we need here, packages, things of that nature, and they have to be concerned about some person coming up on them, stealing all of that from them," said Jamie Levalley, who lives nearby. "Overall, I mean, I feel relatively safe, but it is something that's still in the back of my head that I need to kind of watch out."
The Meridian on Shelbyville Apartment's property management group, Hills Properties, said in a statement:
"We are cooperating completely with the Middletown Police Department and USPS in any way we can and have full confidence in their ability to find the person responsible."
At this time, the United States Postal Service has not commented on the Middletown incident.
In July and August 2022, the Louisville Metro Police Department opened separate investigations into two mail carrier robberies.
In July 2022, a witness told WDRB News a USPS worker in downtown was robbed at knifepoint and had their master key stolen, which gives postal workers access to locked mailboxes.
In August 2022, police said a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his mail truck and personal keys in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Police said the suspects ran and didn't take the mail truck or enter it.
